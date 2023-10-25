College Football’s Biggest Event Will Be 5 Hours from Boise Saturday

College Football's premier television show is heading west. Sadly, ESPN's College Gameday won't be in Boise, but Reece Davis, Kirk Herbstreit, Lee Corso, and Pat McAfee will be only five hours away in Salt Lake City. The big show will be promoting a major showdown between the Utah Utes and the Oregon Ducks. Both teams are in significant contention to win the Pac-12 title and a birth in the College Football Playoffs.

Why Is College Gameday Important

The show has been on the air for over 36 years. It sets the stage as a pregame warmup for college football fans. Every game is covered along with trending storylines. The end of the show is always the most watched portion as fans on campus and across the country wait for Lee Corso to make his prediction on who wins the big game. Mr. Corso has become famous for donning the headgear of whatever team he picks.

Has Gameday Visited Salt Lake City Before?

College Gameday has been to Salt Lake City five times. The Salt Lake Tribune broke down how you can be a part of this historic broadcast. Students are invited to President's Circle beginning at 6 p.m. on Friday. The show airs live from 7amMT-10amMT.

Has Gameday Visited Boise State?

ESPN did bring Gameday College Gameday to Boise in September 2010. The broadcast was during the height of Boise State's national run featuring Chris Petersen and Kellen Moore. The Gameday crew loved broadcasting on the Blue. Thousands of fans showed up to represent Boise State in front of a national audience.

We hope that one day ESPN will bring Gameday back to Boise. We'll continue to update you on this story as it develops.

