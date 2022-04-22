Dad Curses Out Teacher Who Demanded He Invite All Son’s Classmates to Birthday Party

In the throes of planning their child's birthday, an irate parent went viral on Reddit after his son's teacher tried to enforce a classroom policy in the man's own home: "If any kids in the class are invited, then all kids in the class are invited."

The educator's request was met with vulgar words.

The anonymous dad took to Reddit's AITA thread sharing that his 6-year-old's birthday party was scheduled to be a small, private event hosted at their family's home.

The child only invited a few select friends.

When the teacher realized that a birthday celebration was being planned, and not all of her class was invited, she made a phone call to attempt to enforce her classroom rule, which would mean inviting all 24 of her kids — ultimately bringing the grand total of invitees to about 72 people, considering the inclusion of parents.

The conversation escalated — and ended with a few F-bombs.

Here's what happened.

In a post titled, "AITA for telling my son's teacher to f--k off when she tried to force me to invite 24 kids to his birthday party?," the man shared, "She then tells me that there is a rule, if any kids in the class are invited, then all kids in the class are invited."

The dad said he tried to reason with the teacher: "I told her it is an event off school hours on private property in my home. She can no more tell me what I do there and who I can and can't invite any more than I can decide who is invited to her Thanksgiving dinner."

His clap back was met with debate from the teacher, who said that some children in the class might have their feelings hurt if they were to be left out.

"So then I pointed out to her that there are 24 kids in the class. If their parents attend the party with them, then that can be upwards of 72 people," the man continued. "I told her that's just not a reasonable thing to ask."

"I also point out that he has friends from other classes attending, so do I have to invite that whole other class too?" he added.

But the conversation took a turn: "She then said, 'Your son is in my class. He is under my supervision. This is my rule.' I then told her that he is only under her supervision while he was in class. I am the one throwing the party, and she doesn't get to make rules for my house or me. She then said if it involves her class, she does."

That's where things escalated quickly.

The dad revealed that her response led him to make his next argument, which is when he may have flown off the handle.

"Lady, it's pretty clear that you're too used to bossing around kids who have to listen to you and that you don't seem to understand that your little fiefdom ends at the end of the school day and doesn't go further than schoolhouse gates," the man recounted saying.

"I am not a six-year-old in your class. I'm a 38-year-old union electrician planning a private event in my own home, off-school hours," he continued furiously. "If you think you're the one to make the rules for me, in my home on which I pay the mortgage on, you can go f--k yourself, and there isn't a goddamn thing you can do about it."

The man explained he immediately hung up the phone, and while his wife agrees with his sentiment, she also believes that he may have gone too far with dropping F-bombs on their son's teacher.

The interaction has, understandably, racked up many comments on Reddit.

"Teacher here, and I agree with this! She was out of line for calling you in the first place, and then had the audacity to double down and insist that literally, anything that involves students in her class is her business. Out-freaking-rageous! Tell the principal, and if you aren't satisfied with that result, call up the superintendent's office," one person commented.

Another former teacher also jumped into the conversation. "Former teacher here. don't ask if this is school policy!! Go in asserting that this teacher overstepped, and Do Not Back Down! Teachers have nothing on School Administrators, trust me. Don't give them a millimeter on this."

"NTA, mostly. Yes, you should have left off the 'go f yourself' part," another user chimed in.