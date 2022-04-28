Guy Calls Off Wedding After Fiancee Nearly Kills His Dog

Leading up to the big day, many people often second guess if they are marrying the right person. One man realized he was about to make a huge mistake after his fiancée neglected his dog, leading to the pet nearly dying.

"My fiancée and I have been together for four years, engaged for six months," the man wrote via Reddit, according to the Mirror. "I also have a 7-year-old lab mix who is the greatest dog in existence."

The 28-year-old man explained his fiancée had "a bachelorette party at home," and he "left the dog with her because she likes having him there."

During the party, he received a call letting him know the dog had taken a turn for the worse.

"Two of her friends were there so they told me my dog is alive but not well. I felt sorry for her for an entire 10 minutes while waiting for the doctor," he continued. "But then the doctor told me my dog ingested large amounts of alcohol and chocolate edibles. The girls apparently thought it would be cool to leave everything out on short coffee tables, leave the dog to wander around instead of putting him in our bedroom, and then get wasted and not notice he was going to town with the booze and edibles."

Victor Grabarczyk via Unsplash Victor Grabarczyk via Unsplash loading...

After the vet visit, once they arrived back home he told his bride-to-be to pack her bags and "get out of his house and life."

"I told her to tell her guests the wedding is off, and I'll tell mine. She was shocked, but she took her things and left," he said, adding her family then hit him with an avalanche of texts.

"Two hours later, I get bombarded by messages on [Facebook] Messenger, WhatsApp, by her sisters, brother, brother's wife, her mom, her friends, telling me that I am insane to do this to her after four years," he detailed, adding: "They started off defending her, but it quickly turned into insulting me."

He noted that even his family was on her side.

"My mum said, 'Well, it was a mistake, she didn't do it on purpose, besides ... the dog didn't die!' Lucky me, eh? My dog didn't die!" he wrote. "My sister was appalled that I canceled the wedding 'over that' and even my best man said I might have overreacted."

The man also shared their "relationship has had ups and downs, but it's mostly worked fine," adding that he just can't seem to get over her carelessness regarding his dog.

"...I am so disgusted at my fiancée that I can't even imagine looking her in the eye, let alone spending my whole life with her. She isn't 17, she is 27!"

The man explained that it isn't just "about the dog," but that his former bride-to-be is "negligent and irresponsible" in many other ways.

"I don't want to stick around and possibly see our child die in a car accident someday because she was texting or she forgot to put his seat belt on. I'd rather be an a--hole now than spend years of my life worrying every time our child is left alone with her," he wrote. "I guess I realized I don't want to spend my life with someone who has such blatant disregard for human (or animal) life."