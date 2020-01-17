Everything Coming to Amazon Prime in February 2020
The big titles coming to Amazon Prime’s streaming service in February include A24’s critically acclaimed The Farewell, starring Golden Globe winner Awkwafina, and Amazon’s own Honey Boy, with Shia LaBeouf starring as his own father in a story he wrote based on his own life as a child actor. Older titles include Ghost, Dick Tracy, and The Cabin in the Woods. (And boy, would that be a wild triple feature.)
Here’s the full lineup of new shows and films on Prime Video in February:
February 1
Movies
Beat the Devil (1953)
Bridget Jones's Diary (2001)
Buffalo '66 (1998)
Captain Kronos - Vampire Hunter (1974)
Cheech & Chong's Still Smokin' (1983)
Crashing Through Danger (2016)
Dick Tracy (1990)
Earth Girls Are Easy (1989)
Emergency Landing (2018)
Father Steps Out (1941)
Ghost (1990)
Guess What We Learned In School Today? (1970)
High Voltage (2018)
Judgment Day (1999)
Little Tough Guy (1938)
Lord of War (2005)
Magic Mike (2012)
National Lampoon's Dirty Movie (2011)
National Lampoon's Dorm Daze 2 (2006)
North of The Border (2009)
People Are Funny (1946)
Posledniy Bogatyr (2017)
Precious (2009)
Southie (1999)
Taken Heart (2016)
The Big Lift (1950)
The Fabulous Dorseys (1947)
The Last Stand (2013)
The Little Princess (1995)
The Man Who Could Cheat Death (1959)
The Spy Next Door (2010)
Touched with Fire (2016)
Series
Counterpart: Seasons 1 & 2
Escape at Dannemora: Season 1
February 2
Movies
Tyler Perry's a Madea Family Funeral (2019)
February 3
Movies
The Cabin in The Woods (2012)
February 4
Movies
Jallikattu (2019)
February 5
Movies
Warrior (2011)
February 6
Movies
Disaster Movie (2008)
February 7
Movies
*Honey Boy (2019) – Amazon Original movie
Series
*All or Nothing: The Philadelphia Eagles – Amazon Original series
*Clifford: Season 1B – Amazon Original series
*If You Give a Mouse a Cookie Valentine’s Day Special – Amazon Original series
*Pete the Cat Valentine’s Day Special – Amazon Original series
February 9
Movies
Alive (2019)
February 12
Movies
The Farewell (2019)
February 15
Movies
American Ultra (2015)
Danger Close (2019)
February 16
Movies
47 Meters Down: Uncaged (2019)
February 18
Movies
Super 8 (2011)
February 21
Movies
Ice Princess Lily (2019)
Series
*Hunters – Amazon Original series
February 25
Movies
Run the Race (2019)
Series
Grantchester: Season 4
