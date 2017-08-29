‘Fear The Walking Dead’ Teases ‘Dramatic, Messy’ Return in Season 3 Featurette
Walking Dead comic fans have a general sense of what’s coming in Season 8, but Fear remains as unpredictable as ever in the back half of Season 3. See for yourself in a new featurette for the September return, as Broke Jaw Ranch becomes a powder keg under a tense alliance.
AMC released an extended new featurette for Fear The Walking Dead Season 3B, ahead of its September 10 premiere. In it, Madison once again struggles to keep peace with Walker and The Nation, as a shortage of water and the truth of Otto’s suicide threatens to end their fragile sanctuary. So reads the synopsis for Fear’s return:
In the second half of ‘Fear The Walking Dead’ season three, the Clarks and Ottos have secured an uneasy truce with the Nation. Former enemies must find a way to survive together. Tension mounts at Broke Jaw Ranch as their militia is decimated, resources are scarce and the Dead are encroaching. The Gonzalez Dam, a source of life, is a larger prize to the south. Strand has hit rock bottom and needs a partner to harness the world’s only currency if he is going to be resurrected. Meanwhile, Daniel has become el soldado again and bides his time in service to Lola and the dam, but hasn’t given up the ghost of Ofelia.
The series is already renewed for Season 4 with new showrunners, so catch the first trailer from Comic-Con below, and stay tuned for Fear The Walking Dead Season 3’s return on September 10.