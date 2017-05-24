Game of Thrones is debuting later in the year than ever, but that doesn’t dampen our excitement for the first official Season 7 trailer one bit. Watch the world of Westeros get a little colder, even as the Great War heats up in the penultimate season’s first official trailer.

There’s plenty to take in, including Dany finally ascending to her heritage at the island of Dragonstone (with Melisandre?), a Zombie Mountain makeover, or Jon Snow giving Littlefinger the business. It also looks like we’re in for another snow battle with Jon and Tormund, hookups galore and of course, some very large dragons.

Elsewhere of Game of Thrones Season 7, now set for a July 16 premiere, a list of directors for the year has been announced along with rumors of some major set pieces and battles, and airplane-sized dragons. Harry Potter star Jim Broadbent gave us surprising details of his “significant” role, while several notable returns have likely been revealed, along with unexpected MLB and musical cameos, and one recast.

We’ll take a closer look at the trailer before long, but watch again above, and stay tuned for the latest from Game of Thrones Season 7.