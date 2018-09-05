Here’s Your First Official Look at ‘Captain Marvel’!

Last night, Brie Larson sent out a not-so-cryptic tweet teasing the first official look at Captain Marvel: “Hey EW, I’m bored. Wanna break the internet tomorrow?” While the internet is, unfortunately, still operational (as of this writing, anyway), Entertainment Weekly has indeed unveiled the very first official photo of Larson as the Marvel Comics superhero, set to make her debut in her very own solo movie next year.

UPDATE: EW has released even more images from the film, which we’ve included below the original story — scroll down for two-eyed Nick Fury!

I don’t think I need to even tell you what a big deal this is: Marvel’s very first solo female superhero film is finally on the horizon, and after months of grainy set pics, EW has revealed the first fully official pic of Larson in her Captain Marvel costume:

Entertainment Weekly Entertainment Weekly loading...

Larson’s debut was teased at the end of Avengers: Infinity War, when — after Thanos snapped over half of the MCU, along with the rest of the planet out of existence — Samuel L. Jackson’s Nick Fury sent out a desperate call to the one and only Carol Danvers, aka Captain Marvel.

(Which leads me to wonder: If Fury has known about her since the ’90s, when her solo film is set, and if she’s somehow more badass than all of the Avengers and their pals combined…why the hell didn’t he call her FIRST?! Anyway.)

For those unfamiliar with the character, Larson describes her personality to EW like so:

She can’t help but be herself. She can be aggressive, and she can have a temper, and she can be a little invasive and in your face. She’s also quick to jump to things, which makes her amazing in battle because she’s the first one out there and doesn’t always wait for orders. But the [not] waiting for orders is, to some, a character flaw.

Seems like she’ll fit right in with the rest of the MCU crew. As with the comics, Carol Danvers isn’t born with abilities; she gains them after an encounter with alien forces. But her solo film won’t be the usual origin story. Per EW, Danvers already has her powers when the movie begins: “She’s left her earthly life behind to join an elite Kree military team called Starforce, led by Jude Law’s enigmatic commander.”

Wanting to reconcile her human origins with her alien powers, Carol returns to Earth, where she’s pursued by shape-shifting intergalactic villains known as the Skrulls. They’re led by Talos, played by Ben Mendelsohn.

Among the other photos revealed by EW are (clockwise, from left) a solo shot of Larson’s Danvers in era-appropriate (or eternally-appropriate, in my house) Nine Inch Nails band tee; Samuel L. Jackson’s Nick Fury — with TWO working eyeballs; and the aforementioned villains of the film:

And a few more shots of Larson as Carol Danvers / Captain Marvel, including one of her in the Air Force!

EW has some additional stills in a video feature on Captain Marvel over on their site, and they’ve promised to unveil more photos and intel over the next several days.