Just yesterday, we confirmed that House of Cards would move from its winter perch to premiere in April or beyond, and leave it to Frank Underwood to pull focus with a dramatic announcement. Season 5 is coming in May, and the first teaser somehow manages to make America bleak again.

Just as Frank Underwood interrupted the Republican debate in 2015 to bring us word of Season 4, so too did House of Cards use the timing of Inauguration Day to confirm that Season 5 will bow on May 30. Of course, the upside-down flag, grey skies and haunting rendition of the Pledge of Allegiance don’t seem so terribly out of place anymore.

Thus far, relatively few details of House of Cards Season 5 are known, other than the announced departure of showrunner Beau Willimon, who will be succeeded by writers Frank Pugliese and Melissa James Gibson. Oscar-nominee Patricia Clarkson and Campbell Scott will guest-star in heavily-featured roles, while Season 4 additions Neve Campbell and Joel Kinnaman are also expected to return.

It’s quite a wait for House of Cards Season 5, but lord knows we’ll need a few months before political satire even comes close to relevance again. In the meantime, stay tuned for the latest.