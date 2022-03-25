Man Confused After Date ‘Refused’ To See Him Again After He Asked To Split The Check

When it comes to dating, the age-old debate remains on who should be the one to pick up the tab at the end of the meal.

Some believe the man should automatically pay, while others feel it's completely acceptable to split the bill down the middle.

One man though found out the hard way that his date was not keen on the idea of "Going Dutch" — where each person participating in a paid activity covers their own expenses.

The man took to Reddit to explain that what he viewed as a great date ended terribly after the woman told him she didn't want to see him again.

After they ate their food and the waiter came to the table asking if they wanted to split the bill, the man replied, "Yes," but it turns out the woman was less than pleased with his answer.

"When I got home, she texted me that she had a good time but she no longer wanted to see me because I am not a gentleman and did not pay for her," he wrote, according to the Mirror.

The confused man explained to his date that if he paid for all his dates' meals then he would be out a lot of money, but she wasn't having it.

"Online dating is trial and error, why would I start spending money on you when I may never even see you again?" he said.

The post was met with mixed reactions.

"That's her right to want a more traditional dating style. Find someone that better fits your financial situation and keep it pushing," a user wrote agreeing with the woman, while another gave the man some advice: "You're both allowed to have boundaries and she’s allowed to not want to date or see you again. You guys just weren’t compatible. Move on."