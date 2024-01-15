The adage that you are what you eat is returning to haunt consumers and a major food manufacturer. Pay attention if you consume cereal, nutrition bars, and some of your favorite name-brand snacks. These foods could kill you.

Last month, beloved food provider Quaker Oats recalled granola bars. The company, owned by Pepsico, is now expanding the recall to include some of the most well-known food brands Americans have eaten for years. (Remember when cereal brands would advertise on television?)

What's Not Included In The Recall

Quaker Oats issued a list of foods that are NOT on the recall.

The following items are not on the list: Quaker Oats, Quaker Instant Oats, Quaker Grits, Quaker Oat Bran, Quaker Oat Flour, and Quaker Rice Snacks.

ABC News shared the following resource on how you can find out more information or if you have any questions:

"Consumers should check their pantries for any of the products listed below and dispose of them," the company stated, adding that those impacted by the recall "can contact Quaker Consumer Relations (9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. CST, Mon.-Fri.) at 1-800-492-9322 or visit www.QuakerRecallUSA.com for additional information or product reimbursement.

Unfortunately, consumers continue to become used to food recalls. Everyone should take Salmonella illness very seriously. Painful symptoms include diarrhea, fever, and stomach cramps. Even more concerning is that sometimes the symptoms sometimes don't happen immediately. The symptoms could take weeks to develop.

There is a way for you to check to see if your item or items is on the recall list. Quaker says that you can scan the QR code on the product pages. The company is offering reimbursement if you've purchased one of the recalled items.

Updated Quaker Recall

