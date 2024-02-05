Every other day, we're subjected to a recall. If it's not a car or an item at the grocery store, it's always something. One of America's most popular household items is being recalled due to safety concerns over fires.

If you've ever cleaned or vacuumed your favorite floor at home, chances are you've used a vacuum cleaner. Bissell is recalling its multi-surface cleaner due to problems with their battery packs.

What is the Bissell cleaner? It's a battery operator vacuum that cleans both carpets and other surfaces. The cleaner uses a battery back, allowing the user not to be inhibited by a cord when reaching for hard-to-reach surfaces in your home.

According to Consumer Affairs, Bissell is recalling over 156,000 cleaners. The cleaners are sold both in the United States and Canada. The problem was discovered when several cleaners had issues.

In seventeen incidents involving smoking battery packs while emitting an odor, six of the devices caught fire, leaving a few folks injured. The company sells the device both online and through major retailers. The Bissell cleaner's price ranged from over one hundred dollars to almost three hundred dollars.

'This recall involves BISSELL multi reach hand and floor vacuum cleaners models 1985, 19851 (also called Multi Auto), 19859, 1985T, 2151, 21512, 21513, 21517, 21518, 21519, 2151A, 2151T, 2151W, 2151V.'

If you have one of these models, stop using it immediately. Contact the company for further guidance on safely throwing out the battery. Here is another link provided by Bissell.

Consumers may contact BISSELL toll-free at (855) 417-7001 from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. (ET) Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. (ET) on Saturday, by email at RecallNA@bissell.com or online at www.BISSELL.com/recall for more information.

