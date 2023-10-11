Massive Cigarette Law Coming to Idaho Soon?

Americans love to smoke. Idahoans aren't politically correct regarding folks who don't like smoking. Over one hundred years ago, America was the land of smoking cigarettes, chewing tobacco, and drinking lots of booze.

Do you remember when you could smoke in malls? On airplanes? Heroes and villains smoking on the big screen? Let's not forget the Marlboro Man, a true cowboy and a role model to many aspiring young men.

Smoking was American as guns before the Surgeon General and others reported on the dangers of smoking cigarettes and cancer risk. All of a sudden, commercials, magazine ads, and promoting cigarettes were banned. Smoking was prohibited in public places at work, schools, concerts, and all public areas.

Breathe Easy: States with the Greatest Decline in Smoking Shutterstock loading...

Cigarette smoking has all been eliminated in America thanks to the massive amount of money spent educating folks on tobacco's dangers. Today, more people want to smoke weed than a pack of cigarettes.

Could Smoking Be Declared Illegal in Idaho?

Let's not forget the Marlboro Man, a true cowboy and a role model to many aspiring young men.

Whether it's California or a foreign country, controversial laws that start in those places usually find their way to other states like Idaho. The United Kingdom will now institute a ban on smoking. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak publicly announced that he would begin a ban on tobacco, raising the legal age by one year every year.

Thinkstock Thinkstock loading...

The Independent reported that a 14-year-old will never be able to buy a smoke legally in the United Kingdom.

The Independent reported that a 14-year-old will never be able to buy a smoke legally in the United Kingdom. He also announced that he'd be going after vaping and cigarettes.

Who Cares About the UK

Many people in Idaho are not fans of smoking or vaping. Some progressives want the freedom to smoke or vape in the United Kingdom. We'll have to watch this year's legislative session to see if a smoking ban in Idaho will be proposed in 2024.

Classic Cigarette Vending Machines Cigarette smoking is slowly becoming a thing of the past but here are some remnants of a time when smoking was widely accepted.

There are lots of different types of cigarette vending machines from back in the day that you won't see in a restaurant or in front of a store anymore. Gallery Credit: Tommy Carroll

Idaho Ranks One of the Highest For Cost of Smoking Over A Lifetime WalletHub Methodology "In order to assess the impact of tobacco use on a smoker’s finances both over a lifetime and in a single year, WalletHub calculated the potential monetary losses — including the cumulative cost of a cigarette pack per day over several decades, health-care expenditures, income losses, and other costs — brought on by smoking and exposure to secondhand smoke." Gallery Credit: Kyle Matthews