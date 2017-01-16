Today, fans are finally getting their shot to lay claim to two highly sought-after pieces of comic book memorabilia, with George Reeves’ original Superman costume and the Batsuit worn by Michael Keaton during his stint as the Batman both up at auction until January 26. The bad news: you’re going to have to part with at least tens of thousands of dollars if you want to get your mitts on that spandex.

The Hollywood Reporter states that Nate D. Sanders Auctions, an outfit specializing in pop-culture memorabilia and other collectibles, has set the opening bid on Superman’s duds at a whopping $40,000, while Batman’s customized armor will go for at least $35,000. The Superman getup, as the auction site’s description indicates, comes with the signature cape, and two holes in the fabric through which a flying harness can be safely attached. The Bat-suit is even more tricked out: “Body of batsuit is in formed black rubber segments covered by the textured integral cape and cowl style mask, with long black leather gloves, boots and gold plastic belt and bat symbol. Original parts of the costume worn in the film are the cowl, cape and body; the gloves, belt, insignia and shoes are replicas for the display.” It’s the genuine article, though probably not completely equipped for crimefighting — as we all learned from the vigilante in hockey pads in The Dark Knight, imitations don’t cut it when it comes to Batman-ing.

Though they’ll probably end up in glass cases at Kevin Smith‘s poolhouse or something, it’s neat to think that any of us (who also happen to be super-rich) could become the true Batman. Because that’s the magic of the Caped Crusader — he’s more than a suit. He‘s inside all of us.