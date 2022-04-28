‘Mission: Impossible 7’ Gets Official Title

The first two Mission: Impossible sequels got numerical titles, but since then each subsequent film has received a vaguely ominous and slightly inscrutable subtitle. There was Mission: Impossible — Ghost Protocol, then Mission: Impossible — Rogue Nation, then Mission: Impossible — Fallout. What do they mean? It honestly doesn’t matter. They just sound cool.

The frequently delayed seventh and eighth films are currently in production, and their official titles were just revealed during Paramount Pictures’ presentation at the annual CinemaCon convention in Las Vegas. The seventh movie will henceforth be known as Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part 1.

Doesn’t quite roll of the tongue, but what are you gonna do?

Like the previous two Mission: Impossibles, these next two sequels will be written and directed by Christopher McQuarrie. The cast includes returning franchise veterans Rebecca Ferguson, Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, Vanessa Kirby, and Henry Czerny, whose Eugene Kittridge hasn’t been seen in a Mission: Impossible since the very first movie 25 years ago. (He’s the guy who’s not Tom Cruise in this scene.)

Although production is reportedly complete on Dead Reckoning Part 1, McQuarrie, Cruise, and the cast are still shooting Part 2. Cruise didn’t appear in person at CinemaCon to announce the title change; instead he appeared in a pre-recorded message from South Africa, where the crew is currently on location shooting even more death-defying stunts.

Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part 1 is scheduled to open in theaters on July 14, 2023, although it has been rescheduled several times already. The sequel, now known as Dead Reckoning Part 2, is due in theaters on June 28, 2024.

