In advance of its latest Marvel Cinematic Universe series Moon Knight, Disney+ has shared a featurette that gives us a better look at Oscar Isaac’s otherworldly superhero. The roughly minute-and-a-half-long clip features interviews with Isaac and co-stars Ethan Hawke and May Calamawy.

Isaac describes the new MCU show as a “legitimate character study,” and that Marc Spector/Moon Knight’s struggle with dissociative identity disorder is taken “incredibly seriously.” Marc serves as a vessel for the ancient Egyptian god of the moon, hence his superhero name. Hawke, who portrays the villainous Dr. Arthur Harrow, notes that Moon Knight is different than what we've come to expect from Marvel and that “every aspect of this show has a duality.”

According to Calamawy, who portrays Layla El-Faouly in the series, Moon Knight can best be summed up as a cross between Fight Club and Indiana Jones. Marvel head Kevin Feige and director Mohamed Diab also make quick appearances to touch upon the show’s unique perspective.

Watch the featurette below:

Moon Knight seems to have more in common with Disney+’s more experimental MCU offerings — WandaVision and Loki — than its more conventional fare, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier and Hawkeye. Here's the official plot synopsis from Marvel:

The series follows Steven Grant, a mild-mannered gift-shop employee, who becomes plagued with blackouts and memories of another life. Steven discovers he has dissociative identity disorder and shares a body with mercenary Marc Spector. As Steven/Marc's enemies converge upon them, they must navigate their complex identities while thrust into a deadly mystery among the powerful gods of Egypt.

Moon Knight debuts on Disney+ beginning March 30, with new episodes arriving each week. If you don't have a Disney+ subscription yet, you can sign up here.