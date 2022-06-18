Clint Bowyer, who made his name as a NASCAR driver before becoming a Fox Sports analyst, was involved in a fatal car crash in Missouri that killed a pedestrian in early June of 2022.

CBS Sports reports that the 43-year-old former racing champion had left World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway in Illinois on June 5 after a NASCAR Cup Series race, and he was traveling westbound on U.S. 54 approaching Missouri 242 just before 9PM when the accident took place. According to Fox4, Bowyer's vehicle struck 47-year-old Mary Jane Simmons of Camdenton, Mo., who was walking on the ramp.

A crash investigation by police in Lake Ozark, Mo., concluded that Bowyer hit the brakes after he realized what had taken place. The former NASCAR driver called 911 and directed first responders to the scene, where they pronounced Simmons dead. According to authorities, Bowyer provided a roadside sample of .000 blood alcohol content and showed no signs of any impairment.

The finalized crash report states that Simmons was under the influence of drugs, and authorities believe a crystalline substance that investigators found in her belongings is methamphetamine.

According to CBS Sports, Bowyer raced full-time in the NASCAR Cup Series from 2006 until 2020. His racing career included 10 victories and a best finish of second in the championship standings in 2012. He has worked as the lead analyst for Fox Sports' NASCAR coverage for the last two seasons, but did not appear on a Fox Sports broadcast last week due to what the network called a "personal matter."

Bowyer issued a statement about the accident to Fox4 on Thursday (June 16) via Clint Bowyer Racing, saying, "Anyone that knows me, knows that family is everything to me. My thoughts and prayers are with the family and loved ones of Ms. Simmons. This is a very difficult time for my family and I, please respect our privacy as we move forward."