NASCAR driver Tony Stewart is selling his incredible estate in rural Indiana, and pictures show a one-of-a-kind property that is both rustic and luxurious.

Stewart's 6-bedroom, 9.5-bathroom, 19,714-square-foot rustic mansion in Columbus, Ind., sits on 415 acres of woods with a 9-acre stocked lake. There's a two-story waterfall and trout stream in the entry hall, and the massive great room also boasts an 8700-gallon freshwater aquarium. The entire massive residence is built out of lodgepole pine from the Northern Rockies, with the highest-end finishes throughout the ultra-luxurious property.

Other interior amenities of the jaw-dropping estate include a bowling alley, game area, golf simulator room and a lighted onyx bar. The property also features a 3,576-square-foot guest house and a large workshop, and the entire property is a licensed hunting preserve that's rife with elk, deer and turkey.

The property's $30 million price tag makes it the most expensive residence in the state of Indiana, according to online property sites. That breaks down into $1,522 per square foot and a monthly payment of $138,969.

Stewart bought the acreage in 2004, and completed construction on the house in 2011.

“This is truly my dream home,” Stewart says in a statement (via Realtor.com). “We enjoyed every square inch of the land here. This became my place to get away and relax with my family and friends. The best part is that there is always something to do here. The land is great for hunting and fishing, off-roading, or just sitting on the porch and enjoying the stars at night. It is the perfect blend of entertainment and relaxation.”

Scroll through the pictures below to see inside of Tony Stewart's incredible rustic estate.