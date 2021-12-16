Everything New on Disney Plus in January 2022

It’s a relatively light month on Disney+ in January, with only around two dozen films and shows coming to the service. But you’re still getting the streaming premiere of Eternals on January 12, fresh from theaters earlier in the fall, plus four weekly episodes of The Book of Boba Fett. There’s also a documentary special on the making of Hawkeye, new episodes of The World According to Jeff Goldblum, and the ’90s classic The Sandlot.

Here’s a look at everything on Disney+ in January 2022.

Saturday, January 1

New Library Titles

- X-Men: First Class

Wednesday, January 5

New Library Titles

- Miraculous Tales Of Ladybug & Cat Noir (S4, 7 episodes)

Disney+ Originals

The Book of Boba Fett - Chapter 2

Friday, January 7

New Library Titles

- Diary Of A Wimpy Kid: Dog Days

- Like Mike

- Like Mike 2

- The Sandlot

Wednesday, January 12

New Library Titles

- Eternals

Disney+ Originals

The Book of Boba Fett - Chapter 3

Friday, January 14

New Library Titles

- Betty White Goes Wild!

- Catch That Kid

Wednesday, January 19

New Library Titles

- Vets On The Beach (S1)

- Vets On The Beach (S2)

Disney+ Originals

The World According to Jeff Goldblum - Season 2, Episodes 6-10

Assembled: The Making of Hawkeye - Premiere

The Book of Boba Fett - Chapter 4

Wednesday, January 26

New Library Titles

- Random Rings (S1)

- Random Rings (S2)

Disney+ Originals

The Book of Boba Fett - Chapter 5

Friday, January 28

Disney+ Originals

The Ice Age Adventures of Buck Wild - Premiere

