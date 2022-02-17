Everything New on Disney Plus in March
There’s a pretty solid variety of stuff coming to Disney+ in March. If you want superheroes, the highly anticipated Moon Knight, starring Oscar Isaac as the mentally unwell Marvel superhero, debuts on March 30. If you’re looking for an animated movie for the family, Pixar’s new Turning Red premieres in the middle of the month, along with a special on the making of the film. There’s also new episodes of The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder, more Mickey Mouse cartoons, and the latest update of Cheaper By the Dozen, this one starring Gabrielle Union and Zach Braff.
Here’s the full list of what’s coming to Disney+ in March:
Wednesday, March 2
New Library Titles
- Brain Games: On The Road (S1)
- Broken Karaoke (S1, 5 episodes)
- Mickey Mouse Funhouse (S1, 4 episodes)
- West Side Story
Disney+ Originals
The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder - Episode 3, “It All Started with an Orange Basketball”
Friday, March 4
New Library Titles
- Russia's Wild Tiger
Wednesday, March 9
New Library Titles
- Weekend Family (S1)
Disney+ Originals
The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder - Episode 4, “Father Figures”
Friday, March 11
Disney+ Originals
Turning Red
Embrace the Panda: Making Turning Red - Premiere
Wednesday, March 16
New Library Titles
- Big City Greens (S3, 5 episodes)
- Miraculous Tales Of Ladybug & Cat Noir (S4, 6 episodes)
- Muppet Babies (S3, 2 episodes)
- Spidey And His Amazing Friends (S1, 5 episodes)
Disney+ Originals
The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder - Episode 5, “Snackland”
Friday, March 18
New Library Titles
- Step
Disney+ Originals
Cheaper by the Dozen - Premiere
More Than Robots - Premiere
Wednesday, March 23
New Library Titles
- Doc McStuffins (Shorts) (S1)
- The Doc Files (S1)
Disney+ Originals
Parallels - Season 1 Premiere, All Episodes Streaming
The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder - Episode 6, “Get In”
Friday, March 25
Disney+ Originals
OLIVIA RODRIGO: driving home 2 u - Premiere
The Wonderful Spring of Mickey Mouse - Premiere
Wednesday, March 30
New Library Titles
- I Cavalieri Di Castelcorvo (S1)
Disney+ Originals
Moon Knight - Episode 1, Premiere
The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder - Episode 7, “When You Wish Upon a Roker”
