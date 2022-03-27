Oscars 2022: Full List of Winners

After a muted and delayed Academy Awards in 2021, the Oscars returned to something close to full strength in 2022: Back at their old home at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, back to a lavish red carpet, back to a ceremony full of celebrity presenters and hosts, including Regina Hall, Amy Schumer, and Wanda Sykes.

This year’s race was one of the most turbulent and least predictable in recent memory — and the show was equally turbulent and equally predictable. (In case you missed it, Will Smith smacked Chris Rock on stage live in the middle of the show, just a few minutes before he won the Oscar for Best Actor.) The big winner of the night was Coda, which won the Best Picture award, the Best Adapted Screenplay Award, and Best Supporting Actor.

The most awards of the night belonged to Dune, which won six technical categories including Best Cinematography, Best Production Design, and Best Sound. Jane Campion won Best Director for her acclaimed Western The Power of the Dog, while Jessica Chastain won the Best Actress prize in what was about as close to an upset as the night had.

Here’s the full list of 2022 Oscar winners:

Best Picture

Belfast

Coda - WINNER

Don’t Look Up

Drive My Car

Dune

King Richard

Licorice Pizza

Nightmare Alley

The Power of the Dog

West Side Story

Best Director

Kenneth Branagh, Belfast

Ryuske Hamaguchi, Drive My Car

Paul Thomas Anderson, Licorice Pizza

Jane Campion, The Power of the Dog - WINNER

Steven Spielberg, West Side Story

Actor in a Leading Role

Javier Bardem, Being the Ricardos

Benedict Cumberbatch, The Power of the Dog

Andrew Garfield, Tick Tick ... Boom!

Will Smith, King Richard - WINNER

Denzel Washington, The Tragedy of Macbeth

Actress in a Leading Role

Jessica Chastain, The Eyes of Tammy Faye - WINNER

Olivia Colman, The Lost Daughter

Penelope Cruz, Parallel Mothers

Nicole Kidman, Being the Ricardos

Kristen Stewart, Spencer

Actor in a Supporting Role

Ciaran Hinds, Belfast

Troy Kotsur, Coda - WINNER

Jessie Plemons, The Power of the Dog

J.K. Simmons, Being the Ricardos

Kodi Smit-McPhee, The Power of the Dog

Actress in a Supporting Role

Jessie Buckley, The Lost Daughter

Ariana DeBose, West Side Story - WINNER

Judi Dench, Belfast

Kirsten Dunst, The Power of the Dog

Aunjanue Ellis, King Richard

Animated Short Film

“Affairs of the Art”

“Bestia”

“Boxballet”

“Robin Robin”

“The Windshield Wiper” - WINNER

Animated Feature Film

Encanto - WINNER

Flee

Luca

The Mitchells vs. the Machines

Raya and the Last Dragon

Cinematography

Dune - WINNER

Nightmare Alley

The Power of the Dog

The Tragedy of Macbeth

West Side Story

Costume Design

Cruella - WINNER

Cyrano

Dune

Nightmare Alley

West Side Story

Documentary Feature

Ascension

Attica

Flee

Summer of Soul - WINNER

Writing With Fire

Documentary Short Subject

“Audible“

“Lead Me Home“

“The Queen of Basketball“ - WINNER

“Three Songs For Benazir“

“When We Were Bullies“

Editing

Don’t Look Up

Dune - WINNER

King Richard

The Power of the Dog

Tick, Tick... Boom!

International Feature Film

Drive My Car - WINNER

Flee

The Hand of God

Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom

The Worst Person in the World

Live Action Short Film

“Ala Kachuu - Take and Run”

“The Dress”

“The Long Goodbye” - WINNER

“On My Mind”

“Please Hold”

Makeup and Hairstyling

Coming 2 America

Cruella

Dune

The Eyes of Tammy Faye - WINNER

House of Gucci

Music (Original Song)

“Be Alive,” King Richard

“Dos Orugitas,” Encanto

“Down to Joy,” Belfast

“No Time to Die,” No Time to Die - WINNER

“Somehow You Do,” Four Good Days

Music (Original Score)

Don’t Look Up

Dune - WINNER

Encanto

Parallel Mothers

The Power of the Dog

Production Design

Dune - WINNER

Nightmare Alley

The Power of the Dog

The Tragedy of Macbeth

West Side Story

Sound

Belfast

Dune - WINNER

No Time to Die

The Power of the Dog

West Side Story

Visual Effects

Dune - WINNER

Free Guy

No Time to Die

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

Spider-Man: No Way Home

Writing (Adapted Screenplay)

Coda - WINNER

Drive My Car

Dune

The Lost Daughter

The Power of the Dog

Writing (Original Screenplay)

Belfast - WINNER

Don’t Look Up

King Richard

Licorice Pizza

The Worst Person in the World

