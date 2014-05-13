P & Z Says “No” To Apartment Complex

Residents of a Boise sub-division have won the fight to stop a four-story apartment buildings from being built next to their neighborhood after ehe Planning and Zoning Committee voted unanimously against rezoning the area at the corner of Gary Lane and Saxton Drive blocking the Hawkins Company from going forward with construction.

That 4-0 decision came after hours of testimony from would-be neighbors worried about privacy, traffic, and plummeting property values if the 320 units went in as planned.