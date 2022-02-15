Regina Hall, Amy Schumer, Wanda Sykes Set To Host 2022 Oscars

Following a three year hiatus from a host, the 94th Academy Awards will return to the tradition with a trio of hosts: Regina Hall, Amy Schumer, and Wanda Sykes. The decision came after months of uncertainty, with the Academy even crowdsourcing host suggestions from Twitter. Now it’s official that Hollywood’s biggest night will be led by these three actors and comedians.

“This year’s show is all about uniting movie lovers. It’s apropos that we’ve lined up three of the most dynamic, hilarious women with very different comedic styles,” said AMPAS and Oscars producer Will Packer in an official statement. “I know the fun Regina, Amy and Wanda will be having will translate to our audience as well. Many surprises in store! Expect the unexpected!”

The last time the Oscars had a host was in 2018, when Jimmy Kimmel took the stage as the award show’s emcee. In 2019, it was announced that Kevin Hart would be the next choice to host — but he stepped down from the job following the controversy surrounding a string of past homophobic jokes. With such short notice, the Academy pulled off the ceremony with no host at all, opting instead for a series of celebrity presenters that passed the baton throughout night. It worked so well, the same approach was taken the following year.

And then 2021 happened. The Steven Soderbergh-produced pandemic awards show was confusing, awkwardly edited, and painfully long, resulting in tanking ratings. It seems the Academy is looking for a way to give the ceremony a facelift, and bringing back the formality of a host — or in this case, three — is how they plan on doing it. In addition, the awards show is having Twitter users vote on their favorite movie of the year for an unofficial “fan favorite” category. The winner will be recognized at some point during the evening.

The 2022 Academy Awards will air on ABC on March 27.

Actors Who Won Oscars For Their First Movie Roles