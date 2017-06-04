HBO knows to step back and let Larry David do his thing when it comes to Curb Your Enthusiasm, but we’ll need a premiere date eventually. Well, Leon himself may have given us the scoop, as reports say J.B. Smoove announced a fall return.

Curb your enthusiasm for this Curb Your Enthusiasm news for the moment, but according to Instagram and Reddit reports (h/t TVGuide), Smoove was in town for the Picnic festival in Philadelphia to introduce The Roots, and dropped a little Curb update in the process. The new season will premiere on Sunday, October 1, Smoove apparently told the crowd.

JB Smoove (with Amanda Seales) introducing The Roots and announcing that Curb Your Enthusiasm is coming back to HBO on October 1. #rootspicnic A post shared by @delucadan on Jun 3, 2017 at 6:33pm PDT

In addition to Smoove, we know that the new season will also return to their roles Ted Danson, Mary Steenburgen, Jeff Garlin, Cheryl Hines and Susie Essman, adding Gilmore Girls star Lauren Graham. Additionally, Jeff Schaffer will take a leading executive producer role in the new run between fellow alum David Mandel (Veep) and Alec Berg (Silicon Valley).

We’ll see if HBO offers a firm Season 9 premiere soon, but does October sound pret-ty, pret-ty, pret-ty good for more Curb?