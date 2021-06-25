I heard a few people talking about a new show that was number one on network television. It was funny because they laughed, "who goes home to watch a show at a specific time anymore?"

Things might be different for things like the Bachelor, but everything is being watched at our own convenience. We asked for it and now we've got it. What is Idaho's favorite though?

The Reality Show That Idaho Loves Most

This one is hard because I just asked a co-worker when she watched something live," Game of Thrones! I'm still in depression." I was thinking and that's the same for me. So, since we're not watching the live show (This is Us could be another) what makes Idaho's top show.

Rust Valley Restorers comes in number one for Idaho. Really? I just walked through the office asking with no response to this show. What is Rust Valley Restorers?

It's exactly what it sounds like. This is about a group of guys who restore classic cars and make it entertaining with the average person. Looks like a fun show.

PrettyLittleThing is a reality tv report that put this together that was analyzed by IMBD data, SEMrush searches, and more. There is no shortage of car shows in Idaho and Sharkfest 2021 just pretty big at Expo Idaho last weekend.

I would have expected to see our Boise Boys on that list, but maybe next time. The Boys have a new show coming out this Fall called, Outgrown.

Courtesy: PrettyLittleThing

