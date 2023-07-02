Saluting Idaho Workers Who Will Be Working Through The Fourth

Welcome to one of the most anticipated holiday weekends in Idaho and nationwide. Folks across the area have planned to enjoy time with friends and family celebrating America's Independence.

Unfortunately, not everyone can enjoy time off because necessary services have to be performed, such as law enforcement, medical services, and other functions that keep our services functioning.

This weekend is one of the most traveled weekends of the year, and most experts believe that travel levels will exceed pre-pandemic levels. However, the folks in the travel industry are just some of the ones working; some are enjoying a long holiday weekend.

Let's say you'd like a quick trip to the McCall area. It doesn't take a genius to realize you're not alone as you are stuck in traffic on your way up to the mountains. Traveling can lead to challenges, whether your car breaks or you get into an accident.

Or if you, your pet, or a loved one has a medical emergency? Doctors and other medical professionals are on the call and working to make sure you get the proper medical attention.

To those that have to work or want to work, we thank you for your time away from your family.

