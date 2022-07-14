South Idaho Teen With Special Needs Reported Missing

An Idaho Facebook page devoted to missing juveniles throughout the state has recently shared information about a 17-year-old girl with down syndrome. Her sister claims she hasn't heard from her in over a week.

A southwest Idaho (Caldwell) teen has been reported missing by a sister on the Idaho Missing Persons Alerts Facebook page. She referred to her in the July 13 post as just "Gabby." She was thought to have gone camping locally, but could possibly be out of state. She might be traveling in a light blue Toyota Sienna Van.

Gabby is 5'5", and weighs 100 pounds. She has long, brownish hair, and her oldest sister claims she could be in immediate danger.

If you have seen Gabby, or know of her current whereabouts, please send a message to the Idaho Missing Persons Alerts page.