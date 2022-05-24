Star Resident Lives at Nampa Walmart For Weeklong Charity Effort

For over a decade, Kevin Miller, a resident of Star, Idaho has worked to make a positive impact in the Treasure Valley through generous works.

Kevin Miller Through The Years Very few broadcasters have made the kind of impact on the Treasure Valley that Kevin Miller has over the years. Always dawning a smile and a positive attitude, Kevin is known for his laugh and his good works. This is a glimpse at the Kevin Miller that our community loves.

Kevin Miller is also the face of KIDO Talk Radio, Boise's leading news-talk radio station. Using his platform for good is admirable.

Twice a year, "Millers Mission" takes over the Treasure Valley and Kevin lives (literally) at the Nampa Walmart on Franklin and Garrity. While living at the store in their parking lot, Kevin broadcasts his entire morning show from a white circus tent and the support comes naturally.

Supporters from all over the State of Idaho make stops to say hello, cheer on the effort, and donate cash, change, or goods to the cause.

Proceeds from Miller's Mission go towards the Boise Rescue Mission-- which is a charitable ministry that has been around the Treasure Valley since 1958. As their mission statement shares:

Boise Rescue Mission Ministries reaches out to the community by teaching the Word of God and providing food, shelter, clothing and opportunities to recover from homelessness for men, women, and children in need.

This Spring, it's all about pennies-- literally.

As dubbed by Kevin Miller, "Pennies For Progress" will be theme and folks around the Treasure Valley are encouraged to drop by the Nampa Walmart and drop off any amount of pennies that they have. Of course-- cash and checks are accepted as well. When asked about the event, Miller said:

The Boise Rescue Mission does not receive any national or state government funds. Their programs that feed the needy provide warmth and shelter, job training, and addiction recovery are funded through events such as Miller's Mission.

Pennies can add up quickly and make a huge difference.

Miller's Mission will be at the Nampa Walmart until Saturday, May 28th at 6:00 p.m.

