Essential and Dangerous: These Idaho Workers Really Keep Us Safe

Every job has its challenges. Most Idahoans who toil daily at the office face daily obstacles like bad email chains or a loud, angry customer. If you work in agriculture, ranching, industry, or other physical jobs, there are more extensive and unpredictable dangers involved with working with machinery. Over the road, truck drivers and professional drivers face unforeseen and potentially life-threatening hazards. ￼

Law enforcement, military personnel, and first responders, with their bravery, run into the face of danger while the rest of us run for safety. The recent loss of Ada County Sheriff Deputy Tobin Bolter serves as a stark reminder of the daily dangers they courageously face.

Yet, the role of a prison guard in Idaho is perilous. These individuals confront the risks associated with managing Idaho's most dangerous criminals, while also ensuring their own safety. It's important to note that not all inmates are violent, but the daily task of housing, feeding, and rehabilitating them year after year presents its own set of challenges.

Prison and jail guards work tirelessly to maintain order and safety. Just imagine, how would our society function without jails or prisons? What would be the alternative for those who are convicted of crimes? The prison system, despite its challenges, plays a crucial role in maintaining the safety and security of our communities.

It's evident that our state is grappling with a significant prison and jail issue. Both Ada and Canyon counties urgently need to construct or expand their existing jails. The state prison system is so overcrowded that we are forced to pay other states, like Texas, to house our inmates.

This week the nation honors corrections officers. We agree that every week should be National Corrections Officers Week which was established in 1984 by President Ronald Reagan.

PLEASE TAKE THE TIME AND EFFORT TO THANK A CORRECTIONS OFFICER THIS AND EVERY WEEK!

