‘Ted Lasso’ Announces Season 3 Return

After winning back-to-back Emmys for Best Comedy Series, Ted Lasso is coming back for the hat trick.

(Wait, hat trick, that’s hockey. What’s a hat trick in soccer? A turkey? No, that’s bowling. Eh, I give up.)

The much-anticipated third season of Ted Lasso will premiere soon, Apple announced this week. The series hasn’t been seen since the summer of 2021, when Season 2 aired weekly on Apple TV+. The streaming service has yet to announce a specific date for Season 3; saying only for now that it’s coming in “Spring 2023.”

Apple also unveiled a first image from the season which shows Ted squaring off against his former protégé turned rival Nate (Nick Mohammad), who is now coaching AFC Richmond’s sworn rivals, West Ham United. (The club is owned by Richmond’s former owner Rupert Mannion (Anthony Head), who’s seen in the background behind Ted and Nate.

Those two have come quite a way from their early days together. Look how gray Nate’s hair has gotten in just a few short years:

Netflix Netflix loading...

I get it; the pandemic was hard on all of us, Nate. There’s no shame whatsoever in going gray. Here is the series’ official synopsis:

“Ted Lasso” stars Jason Sudeikis as Ted Lasso, an American football coach hired to manage a British soccer team — despite having no experience. But what he lacks in knowledge, he makes up for with optimism, underdog determination … and biscuits. The award-winning Apple Original comedy also stars Hannah Waddingham, Brendan Hunt, Jeremy Swift, Juno Temple, Brett Goldstein, Phil Dunster, Nick Mohammed and Sarah Niles.

Ted Lasso Season 3 premieres on Apple TV+ this spring.

The Best TV Shows Of 2022 We picked the 10 best TV shows of the year.