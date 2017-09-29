The 10 Best Episodes of ‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’ To Revisit Before Season 9

It’s been six long years since we’ve seen Larry David throw a fit over tipping , show his respect for wood , or get screamed at by Susie Green . But finally, Curb Your Enthusiasm is back this Sunday with the long-awaited Season 9 premiere. In honor of the return of our favorite bald social assassin, we’ve ranked the best Curb episodes from the first eight seasons.

Now, you can scroll through HBO Go and click on pretty much any of the 80 Curb episodes and land on comedy gold. No matter what, you’re guaranteed to laugh out loud a few times during even the weakest episodes. And while a lot of David’s anti-P.C. culture cringe comedy might play more offensive in today’s context, the series’ funniest episodes still hold up remarkably well. To get in the spirit for Curb‘s return, check out our list of the 10 best episodes of the series to rewatch before Sunday’s premiere. Disagree with our ranking if you must, but it’s prettay, prettay, prettay good if you ask me.