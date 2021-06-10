For a franchise that was built from the toys up, the Masters of the Universe has shown impressive staying power. The ’80s generation still holds fond memories of He-Man in both action figure and cartoon form — to the point that Mattel is currently releasing new toys that look just like the vintage He-Man, Skeletor, and the rest of their pals from the mystical land of Eternia.

Now, they’ll be joined by a sequel series, Masters of the Universe: Revelation, which is coming to Netflix next month. The show, which is executive produced by Kevin Smith, continues the stories of the old He-Man and the Masters of the Universe cartoon by Filmation that ran for 130 episodes all through the 1980s. While the designs are clearly inspired by the old show, the animation style has been modernized for the 2020s. Check out the trailer below:

There’s not a lot of dialogue in the trailer, but it certainly looks like a fairly faithful version of Masters and not, like, the “Kevin Smith version” of the material. Unless the trailer cuts out all the parts where He-Man and Orko chill out at the Eternia Quik Stop. Which, honestly, sounds like a show we would watch. Anyway, here is Masters of the Universe: Revelation’s official synopsis:

From Executive Producer Kevin Smith, comes an epic story that picks up where the 80’s series left off and brings the power of Grayskull back to the world.

Masters of the Universe: Revelation premieres on July 23 on Netflix.

