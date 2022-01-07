There’s only so many different ways you can tell Daredevil’s story. And both the 2003 Daredevil movie starring Ben Affleck, and the 2015 Netflix series starring Charlie Cox share a lot of similarities. Both are about blind lawyer Matt Murdock, who secretly fights crime as the vigilante known as Daredevil. Both men have heightened strengths and senses thanks to a childhood accident involving radioactive waste. And both the movie and the show see Daredevil facing off in New York City’s Hell’s Kitchen with the Kingpin (played by Michael Clarke Duncan and Vincent D’Onofrio, respectively).

So why is one version of The Man Without Fear beloved and another treated like a joke? In our latest Marvel video, we try to figure out why by taking a look at the first two episodes of Netflix’s Daredevil and comparing them to the feature film. We also compare the TV show’s famous hallway fight to the infamous barroom brawl from Affleck’s Daredevil. Watch it below:

