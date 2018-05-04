It is a confusing time to follow The Walking Dead. A few major upsets had fans wondering if Season 9 might break from the comic entirely, but first photos from the Georgia set tease a strange new (albeit familiar) look for the AMC zombie drama. Is that time-jump happening after all?

You’re warned of full spoilers for The Walking Dead Season 8 (and a few for Season 9), but fans of the Robert Kirkman comic were somewhat upset a famous time-jump was utilized as the dying dream of Chandler Riggs’ Carl, rather than a bold shakeup for the series. Rumors have abounded that diminished ratings and actor exits forced the series to skip over the comic “Whisperer” arc, though recent casting seemingly put the story on track. Now, TMZ has snapped first photos of the assembled cast filming, and most of their new looks are indeed in line with the comics’ time-jump:

Not only is near of the entire group on horseback (gasoline had to run out/go bad eventually), but star Andrew Lincoln is sporting a much more natural-looking take on the short hair and beard featured in Carl’s vision. Among the more rustic changes highlighted in the photo, some group members have gone full horse-and-buggy, while Seth Gilliam’s Father Gabriel even sports an Amish-looking hat. Lauren Cohan is also back to work as Maggie (for now), and Pollyanna McIntosh’s Jadis/Anne is also now a regular member of #TeamRick as well. Oh, and while we’re at it – #CarolsHat, y’all.

The Walking Dead Season 9 will no doubt premiere this fall, so stay tuned for the latest details.