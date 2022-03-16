10 Things That Only Happen in Movies

As a great philosopher once said, “For more than 100 years, there’s one place where we all came together to be entertained. To escape, to go some place new. The movies. There’s nothing like that moment when the lights go down, the projector ignites, and we believe.”

That man was Vin Diesel, and as he is on most matters, he was absolutely correct. When those lights go down and the projector ignites, we believe in the impossible, like that a car with a rocket strapped to its roof could fly into outer space, or that Vin Diesel and The Rock are actually friends.

But the suspension of disbelief is more complicated than that. It’s not just wild stunts that cinema convinces us are real; there are all kinds of weird cinematic quirks that never happen in real life that we simply accept because that’s how they’re always done in the movies. Occasionally, they may irritate us, but most times we go along for the ride because that’s what movies are; a ride. Getting swept up by them is part of the fun.

This list is humbly dedicated to these strange tropes. No one knows how or where they started, and no one’s quite sure why they became so ubiquitous. But they are a huge part of [Vin Diesel voice] the movies, and we love them.

Things That Only Happen in the Movies