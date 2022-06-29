The "dream home" that Kevin Pearson (Justin Hartley) built for Rebecca Pearson (Mandy Moore) in the last season of the beloved TV drama This Is Us has gone up for sale for $18 million, and pictures show a lavish, ultra-modern residence that is even more spectacular than the show hinted at.

This Is Us fans watched as Kevin Pearson fulfilled his father, Jack Pearson's (Milo Ventimiglia) promise to his wife, Rebecca, to build her the home of her dreams. In later seasons, Kevin spent some of the money he'd earned as a TV and film star to see that dream become a reality, and Rebecca got to spend her last days there before the long-teased final scenes, which showed multiple generations of her family gathered around as she slipped way after a long battle with Alzheimer's.

Interestingly, the house has a celebrity pedigree in real life, too. According to Dirt.com, How I Met Your Mother actor Alyson Hannigan and her husband, fellow actor Alexia Denisof, purchased the lavish property for around $8 million in late 2016.

The house had already appeared in Fractured, Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., Fun With Dick and Jane and a Hyundai Super Bowl commercial with Kevin Hart, among other TV and film appearances, but Hannigan had no intention of her new home appearing on TV until she got to know her neighbor, who was a director on This Is Us. The quality of the show convinced her to allow producers to use her home for the sixth and final season of the show.

The 5-bedroom, 8-bathroom, 7.605-square-foot mansion is a modern marvel, designed by renowned architect Peter Tolkin. The "exceptional estate" sits on 3.26 ultra-exclusive acres in the Encino area of Los Angeles.

The main house comprises a series of board-formed concrete, wood and glass pavilions that are connected by gallery spaces clustered around a central courtyard. Every room in the house looks out over trees that include sycamore, orange, avocado and palm trees, as well as succulents.

In addition to the main residence, the property includes a guest house, gym and offices, as well as an oversized tennis court with viewing deck.

Hannigan and her husband updated the already luxurious property by adding skylights and tweaking the grounds, and they are asking $18 million for the luxurious, gated private estate, which is $10 million more than they paid in 2016.

Michael LaMontagna of Hilton & Hyland holds the listing along with Alexis LaMontagna and Jade Mills of Coldwell Banker Realty.

Scroll through the photos below to see inside Rebecca Pearson's "dream home" from This Is Us.