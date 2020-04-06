America currently has an insatiable appetite for all things Tiger King, the much-discussed Netflix reality series about private zoo owner Joe Exotic and his alleged plot to kill a rival zoo owner. Perhaps America currently has an appetite for anything that takes their mind off coronavirus, but nevertheless Tiger King has proven to be Netflix’s most popular reality series since Making a Murderer. And hours after we heard that Netflix may be adding a bonus episode of the show this week comes the news that another channel is prepping their own “sequel” to the show.

That would be Investigation Discovery, who will soon air their own series titled Investigating the Strange World of Joe Exotic. In a press release, ID promises the show will feature...

the investigation you didn’t get to see, revealing the secrets only Joe knows, the exclusive footage that has never been shown and the search to answer the one question every person in America is asking themselves right now: although she’s denied it, is Carole Baskin responsible for the disappearance of her husband, Don Lewis?

Given the ending of Tiger King, which we will not spoil if you’ve yet to binge it, it seems ... odd to indulge Joe Exotic’s continuing theories about Carole Baskin. (According to Variety, the show will “be told from Joe Exotic’s perspective as it asks questions such as whether Baskin orchestrated Lewis’ disappearance to take control of his estate.”) We dug Tiger King as much as anybody else, and we’re up for more from the world of Joe Exotic, but that description is eyebrow-raising in light of the show’s conclusion. This limited series is expected to air on Investigation Discovery later in 2020.