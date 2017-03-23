The genius of Westworld had it so even the most minor characters leave an impression, so much so that the return of Talulah Riley’s battered bot finally unlocked our mystery box. We don’t know what further mysteries Season 2 holds in store, but Riley’s mysterious Host will be back full-time to introduce us to them.

You’re warned of full spoilers for Westworld Season 2 from here on out, but actress Talulah Riley played a pivotal (if minor) role in Season 1, first serving as William (Jimmi Simpson)’s enigmatic guide to the park. “Angela” would later resurface with a new identity around Ed Harris’ Man in Black, the recognition of which offered our first real confirmation of the series’ multiple timelines.

According to Entertainment Weekly, Riley has now been made a full series regular for Season 2, and given an ominous tease as “a host whose beatific face welcomed guests to Westworld for decades … Angela will prove to be one of the last faces many guests will ever see.”

Elsewhere of Westworld Season 2, we do know that producers have kept the lion’s share of details under wraps, though the 2018 return is expected to answer practical questions about the park, potentially even a date for the show’s setting. Ed Harris will be back to play Season 2 on extreme mode (no guarantee for William or some of our missing players), while we’ll also get answers on the mysterious “SW” park.

In the meantime, stay tuned for further details on Westworld Season 2, arriving in 2018.