Westworld won’t return until 2018, but there’s no time like the present to get viral Season 2 teases going. Ahead of Comic-Con 2017, a new update to the Westworld site seemingly confirms our 2018 premiere title, and a certain someone begging for help.

Depending how frequently you visit DiscoverWestworld.com, you might have noticed a minor update seemingly teasing an “experience center” opening in San Diego. As you enter the site, however, a glitchy GIF sees an “UNKNOWN USER” asking “Is anybody out there? … Something’s gone wrong … We need help, can you hear th - ” before a program titled “Journey Into Night” takes over.

That, as we know, is not only Dr. Robert Ford’s final narrative, but also ostensibly the name of Season 2’s premiere. The “UNKNOWN USER” quickly becomes a “REGISTERED USER” who assures “All is well … Celebrations continue … ” The GIF then redirects to the website proper, wherein you can ask chat host “Aeden” for various details about the San Diego experience.

Naturally, we’re tempted to see the “unknown” user as either the missing Stubbs or Elsie, but any number of panicked guests might be reaching out after that finale uprising. Good on the Hosts, however, for figuring out how to manage park PR while their robo-pocalypse begins.