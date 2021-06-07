Better Business Bureau Warns of Psychic Scams

If you are trying to get your future told, make sure that your future doesn't hold a scam. Apparently, we need to be on the lookout for this--if you're in the market for this kind of a thing anyway.

We've all been places where "Zoltar" is set up and ready to tell you about your fortune. Toss in a quarter and get a glorified fortune cookie. Of course, for those more serious about this type of thing--there are "real" psychics to tell your fortune.

I have no idea how to feel about this kind of thing. I have had friends tell me that they've had some pretty intense psychic encounters that were "too accurate" to be fake. I have never had one of these myself and honestly remain a little skeptical--I do believe there are some "eerie" things that exist out there, so who knows.

Regardless, if you're entertaining a psychic for some services, apparently the Better Business Bureau wants you to be real careful--especially if you're doing so online.

The scam alert refers to these "no-show" psychics as rampant. According to the BBB you can spot them as social media accounts that post a lot of astrology or tarot content. Then, the account will offer personal readings and request you pay them via something like Cash App-- that's when they get you. After you pay, there's no reading.

On the surface, this entire thing sounds totally sketchy, right? I did some digging online and found PLENTY of widely used psychic websites and even some places here in the Treasure Valley that offer readings in person.

If this is your jam--stay away from the social media risks and just go with "reputable" readings.

Learn more about these scams, HERE.