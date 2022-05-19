Bogus Basin Seeks Hundreds of Employees for Summer

Go to just about any business in the Treasure Valley and you're going to see or hear the same thing: WE'RE HIRING!

What on earth did the COVID-19 pandemic do to the workforce? It seems that now more than ever, hiring is next to impossible and retention is even more difficult. What can set employers aside? Well--FUN jobs that don't feel like work could be a great place to start.

There are a lot of open jobs in the Treasure Valley--which of these pay the LEAST? We've got the stats...

These are the Top 10 Lowest Paying Jobs in Boise, Ranked Information from Stacker

Notice who didn't make that list? Bogus Basin.

Could working at Bogus Basin be one of the best jobs EVER? If you love the outdoors and the summertime, chances are--this place is for you. Looking for a new gig, a first gig, a side gig, or a FUN gig? Bogus Basin probably has a position for you, seasonally.

Positions for lift operators, baristas, cashiers and more are WIDE open for you, friends, or your kids.

One of the great things about Bogus Basin is that they'll hire as young as 15-years-old which is great for high school students looking to make some summer cash!

Applications are now being accepted for all of these different positions--and by the way, there are perks like summer passes and FREE transportation to work (because gas is NOT cheap).

Check out the open spots for yourself, HERE.

Interested in which jobs in the Treasure Valley pay the best? Here's a pretty great list to start you off...

These Jobs Pay $100k and You Never Have to Leave Idaho... or Home Here are the best jobs you can find that are paying $100k a year! The best part? You never have to leave your house.