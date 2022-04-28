This Common Idaho Job is One of the Most Dangerous in the World

We have a beautiful state with a lot of opportunities to work outside, so it is not uncommon for many Idahoans to do so.

Many people work in agriculture, manufacturing and other industries that are found outdoors.

However, some jobs are significantly more dangerous than others.

What makes a job more dangerous than others?

Generally, a job is considered more dangerous when a position has a significantly higher risk of either a serious injury or fatality.

This could be due to a number of factors, including weather conditions, machinery, high altitudes, traffic, overexertion or even other people.

In 2020, 4,764 people died in the United States from work-related injuries.

This is roughly 3.4 deaths per 100,000 workers, an average of 13 workers dying per day and the equivalent of one worker dying every 111 minutes.

Which are the most dangerous?

Because of this, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) identified the following occupations as the top 10 most dangerous in 2020, because they had the most fatal injuries.

The fatal injury rates listed under each job are according to the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA).

Idahoans might be interested to discover that many of these jobs are actually extremely common in our state.

