‘Blonde’ Trailer: Marilyn Monroe Gets an NC-17-Rated Biopic

The filmmakers have been saying it for months and the new trailer confirms it: The upcoming biopic about Marilyn Monroe will be Netflix’s first NC-17 movie.

It is titled Blonde and it stars Ana de Armas as the legendary actress and Hollywood sex symbol. The film is based on Joyce Carol Oates’ novel about Monroe, which wasn’t a biography but rather a fictional version of her life. The cast also includes Adrien Brody as Monroe’s husband (and famous playwright) Arthur Miller, Bobby Cannavale as Joe DiMaggio, and Xavier Samuel as Charles Chaplin Jr. Other famous figures who will be portrayed by actors in the movie include President John F. Kennedy, and famous Fox producer Darryl Zanuck.

According to the MPAA’s official website, Blonde is rated NC-17 for “some sexual content.” Here is the full trailer for the film, which certainly seems like a serious investigation of Monroe’s life and mystique, but doesn’t exactly look like something shocking or salacious that would require an NC-17 rating. Take a look for yourself and see what you think:

Here is the film’s official synopsis:

Based on the bestselling novel by Joyce Carol Oates, Blonde boldly reimagines the life of Marilyn Monroe, exploring the split between her public and private selves.

There’s a new poster for the film as well. Ana de Armas has really got the look of Marilyn Monroe down cold. You never know how the rest of her performance will be, but on that front alone, she’s off to an impessive start.

Netflix Netflix loading...

Blonde premieres on Netflix on September 28.

The Most Popular Films on Netflix These are the ten most popular films (in English), based on hours viewed in their first 28 days on Netflix. (The numbers come from Netflix’s official site .)