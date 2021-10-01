BMF Announces 2022 Dates!

Boise Music Festival announces 2022 dates for the return of the Treasure Valley's hottest music festival.

What a time it's been. You've been missed! BMF looks forward to the best year yet in a long awaited return on Saturday, June 25, 2022. 2019 Boise Music Festival was a blast with a mix of country, throwback, pop and soul, and one of our most diverse lineups yet!

As always BMF looks forward to providing a vast variety of entertainment: A carnival? Check! 50 local bands? Check! Amazing headlining performances? CHECK! And exclusive experiences that money can't buy!

It's the Treasure Valley's biggest musical event, and you can guarantee you're part of it for 2022!