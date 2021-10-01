Boise State Football Looks To Continue Winning

Boise State University's Football team will return to the Blue this Saturday to take on long-time rival Nevada. The game will be broadcast on Fox Sports One.

Bronco fans are delighted with another daytime game instead of 8 pm start times that were the norm when ESPN held the broadcast rights to the Mountain West Football Conference. The Broncos hope to build on the momentum of last week's dominating win (27-3) over Utah State. However, Nevada is a long-time rival of the Broncos, and this year they have an extraordinary player that could be the number one pick in next year's NFL Draft.

Nevada Quarterback Carson Strong will test a Boise State pass defense that gave up a few big plays last week. The Bronco's defense continues to find ways to force several interceptions. On offense, the Blue will have to continue to manufacture a running game. Several formations, running backs, including quarterback Hank Bachmeier, receiver Khalil Shakir ran the Wildcat Offense.

The Broncos can look forward to having the home field advantage as Albertson's Stadium will be sold out or close to it by the start of the game. Nevada should have the advantage coming off a bye week after losing to Kansas State 38-17. It looks like the game might be decided on the run game. The Nevada defense is 10th in the Mountain West and while Boise State's is last in the conference, reports Mountain West Wire.

Boise State will rely on continuing to develop their run pass offense in hopes of limiting the Nevada possessions of Strong and his receivers. On another note we have conflicting reports concerning the future of the Mountain West Conference. Pete Thamel of Yahoo Sports now says that the Mountain West will stay intact.

