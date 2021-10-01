Idahoans Are OBSESSED With This Halloween Scented Candle

It's officially SpoOoky season! We're stocking up on decorations candy, and scented candles. Here's the one Idaho is OBSESSED with!

What even does Halloween smell like, right? Does it smell like candy? Does it smell like chainsaw gas (from haunted houses)? Does it smell like witchcraft? I'm not entirely sure but to play it safe, let's say it smells like candy. Americans like to buy scented candles, it's kind of our thing. Now, the majority of Americans prefer the scents provided by Reece's Peanut Butter Cups or Skittles, and they buy the candles to match. Here in Idaho, we march to the beat of our own drum!

According to candystore.com, Idahoans love the scent of Starburst candles! By the way, if you'd like to follow suit and get your Starburst scented candle, click this link and have at it. There are tons of other Halloween scents from if you'd like to go against the grain; M&M's, Hot Tamales, Sour Patch Kids, I mean there's basically a candle with a scent inspired by every candy, who knew this was even a thing?

Now, if you're not so much a candy scent lover, here's a better option. Have you heard of the "Homesick" candles? There's a really cool Idaho scented candle you might like, or if you're a transplant, get the one from your home state. The Idaho candle apparently smells like, "Spruce needles, melting snow, and sandalwood. Cinnamon mixed with amber evoke the crisp, clean smell of Idaho’s snowy caps and cedar lodges", according to their website. So there, some cool candle ideas for you as we head further into fall!

