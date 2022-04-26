Boise Man Uses Drones In Unforgettable Marriage Proposal [Video]

If you were to propose to your significant other here in Boise-- where would you go? What would you do? Perhaps the classic Table Rock hike overlooking the city or a dinner at Barbacoa or Chandlers? One Boise man that recently proposed thought outside of the box.

Way outside of the box.

Amazing Boise Proposal Incorporates Custom Drone Show When it comes to wedding proposals, the options are endless. Gone are the days of dropping to a knee or hiding a ring in a cake. Now, the bigger the show, the better. What's not to love about a grand proposal--it only makes for a larger celebration, right? This local man went "above and beyond" both literally and figuratively as he proposed to his girlfriend with a custom drone show. We've never seen anything like it!

Drone services were executed by GO Drones, a division of The Go Agency here in Boise, Idaho. All creative belongs to The Go Agency & the video that they shared with the public on their Facebook page to recap this awesome event can be viewed below!

We're totally blown away by how cool this proposal was!

Want to see the video for yourself? Check it out below:

We actually had no idea that a business here in Boise like The Go Agency was able to put these types of drone shows on! The agency has done drone shows for EDC, Burning Man, and many other private events.

Looking for more information on a drone show for your local Boise business or event? You can learn more about GO Drones, HERE.

