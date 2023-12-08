Do you need a break from the cold temperatures? Are you trying to find something to buy for that special someone who has everything? Here's an out-of-the-box idea: tickets to the Boise Music Festival! The Boise Music Festival (BMF) will return to the Treasure Valley in June 2024. Tickets will be on sale Monday, and you can buy your tickets here.

The Boise Music Festival has brought world-class musical acts to the Boise area for over ten years. If you're not sure or new to the area, please take a look at some of the past acts that have entertained thousands over the years.

CHECK OUT THE GREATEST BMF ACTS OF ALL TIME

Musicians such as Brett Michaels, The Backstreet Boys, MC Hammer, Pitbull, and Jelly Roll have traveled to Expo Idaho. The day is not just about music, but community activities such as a fun-loving carnival, lots of food vendors, and local stages that highlight local bands.

Tickets will go fast, so why not take advantage of the discounted prices on sale Monday? It won't be long before this year's big-time talents will be announced. Don't be left out, mark your calendar for this Monday and don't be left out. BMF tickets are the perfect gift for someone who has everything or is incredibly difficult to buy.

