For over one hundred years, little boys dreamed of becoming Boy Scouts. The path to manhood usually involved several weekends camping and earning merit badges. Some boys began as Cub Scouts, to Webelos to Boy Scouts, and then only the very best became Eagle Scouts. The scouts endured for many years, surviving lawsuits and allegations of sexual assault.

The Washington Post detailed the scandal that almost destroyed the Boy Scouts:

In 2020, the Boy Scouts were rocked by public revelations that more than 84,000 people alleged that they were sexually abused while in the Scouts, with some claims dating as far back as the 1960s. The Scouts reached an historic $850 million settlement with victims after declaring Chapter 11 bankruptcy in the face of mounting legal claims.

Legal pressure through more litigation forced the Boy Scouts to admit girls and gay scouts. The Boy Scouts announced they will change their name to Scouting America. The name change will officially take place next February the one hundred fifteenth year of the organization.

Since its beginning in 1910, the scouting program has produced over thirty million Americans who have had the experience. Despite the opportunity for girls to become Girl Scouts, 176,000 girls have joined the Boy Scouts across all programs, including over 6,000 who have earned the rank of Eagle Scout.

Scouting combines skill-building, volunteering, community service, and adhering to the oath 'Be Prepared.'

"Though our name will be new, our mission remains unchanged: we are committed to teaching young people to be Prepared. For Life," said Roger A. Krone, president and chief executive officer of Scouting America. "This will be a simple but significant evolution as we seek to ensure that everyone feels welcome in Scouting."

