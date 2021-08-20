Usually, we have to wait until January or February to polish off entire sleeves of Girl Scout cookies straight out of the freezer, but the Treasure Valley Girl Scouts are going to help us hit our sweet cravings early this year.

The Girl Scouts announced this week that a new caramel brownie-inspired cookie is coming and we are there for it. Dunked in coffee? Oh my goodness, yes, please.

The new Adventurefuls will be available for the first time ever during the 2022 cookie season, and they are caramel, brownie, and cookie all in one bite, according to Delish. I'm already thinking about crumbling them over ice cream too because life is short and there's no time to second guess these things. The new cookie is about the size of a Thin Mint so it will be easy to pop a whole one and suck on it until it melts. The new Adventurefuls will have chocolate crusts on the bottom and chocolate brownie-flavored cookies on top with a caramel center. It's looking like 2022 will be a good year.

To tide us over, Girl Scouts of the Silver Sage will launch a fall product program and it won't include cookies, but it will still satisfy the sweet tooth. The Silver Sage council said with the fall program, "Girl Scout families and friends can support a girl's troop by renewing their favorite magazine subscriptions and ordering nuts, candy, and chocolate."

I've done some snooping, and I'm learning that the fall product line will include chocolate-covered pretzels, sweet-salty trail mix, chocolate-dipped toffee, and gumdrops. This will give us a big head start on the seasonal weight gain, and some of us couldn't be happier about it.

Cookie sales typically run from January through March, and since we still have sleeves upon sleeves of Thin Mints still stored in the freezer, add the fall offerings and we'll pretty much be covered for the whole year.

To order some treats this fall, contact a Girl Scout between September 14 and October 17 and they'll deliver in early November.

25 Delicious Food Vendors You Can Savor at the 2021 Western Idaho Fair

KEEP LOOKING: See what these Idaho company logos looked like then and now It's fascinating to see the evolution of a brand that you interact with regularly. Sometimes, the changes are subtle, and sometimes their not. Check out how these companies that Idahoans see nearly every day have modified their look over the years.