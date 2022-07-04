Celebrate America with these 13 great country songs by hitmakers Toby Keith, Brad Paisley, Hank Williams Jr., Waylon Jennings and more.

All 13 of the songs listed in the above video (find a playlist below) make us proud to be American. Which is your favorite? Keith and Paisley actually have two songs apiece on this list, and we're pretty sure you'll be able to guess them. Darryl Worley's post September 11 hit, Lee Greenwood's iconic American song and a lesser-known, but still impactful, track from Faith Hill also make this list.

The Fourth of July holiday is a great time to celebrate the freedoms that come with being American, but the other 364 days a year are pretty good, too. Rodney Atkins paints a picture of an iconic United States, while Williams Jr., re-tools one of his most well-known songs to fit on this list. Sure, there are more — Trace Adkins in particular has several great tributes to the military, as does Craig Morgan.

13 Songs That Make Us Proud to Be American

